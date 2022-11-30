Newcastle Herald
Letters, December 1 2022: Marine parks and shipping routes don't mix

By Letters to the Editor
December 1 2022 - 4:30am
Marine parks and shipping routes don't mix for whales and wildlife

I READ Dr Raoult's concerns about the interaction between whales and ships. I agree that if whales were suddenly exposed to a ship's engine at close quarters it would be distressing for them. What happens in most cases is that they would hear a faint noise, gradually increasing, from miles or kilometres away. If they find it uncomfortable, they move away.

