Marine parks and shipping routes don't mix for whales and wildlife

I READ Dr Raoult's concerns about the interaction between whales and ships. I agree that if whales were suddenly exposed to a ship's engine at close quarters it would be distressing for them. What happens in most cases is that they would hear a faint noise, gradually increasing, from miles or kilometres away. If they find it uncomfortable, they move away.
In the old days ships had sharp clipper bows and there were the very rare, well documented, cases of ships hitting whales. With modern bulbous bows I think the whales would be deflected and washed down the side of the hull. I well remember a time coming into Sydney harbour while the dinghy racing was going on. At the last minute one dinghy thought he could cut across our bow (thereby gaining ground on the rest of the fleet) and tried to do so. What he had not allowed for was that, as he got close, the ship blocked his wind (and therefore his propulsive energy). On the bridge we lost sight of it as it went under the starboard side of the bow. A long few seconds later it appeared in sight again from under the port bow. With a sharp bow I think we would have cut it in half.
The idea of ships slowing down in marine parks needs thorough investigation by all parties involved. When declaring marine parks, do they take into account existing shipping routes? Best to keep them apart.
Having spoken about the distress whales may feel, dolphins love coming in close and surfing on the ship's bow wave. Always a popular sight.
MY concern for eradicating unfairness in society has been further dashed by a couple of recent letters. I support George Garnsey (Letters, 28/11), giving impetus to the seriousness of fundamental needs "of all to live in a just and equal society". He challenges the sweeping generalisation by Simon Cowan ('Changed state of unions', Opinion 22/11) "that the changes in the economy have been overwhelming for the good".
I found Penton Sutcliffe's argument (Letters, 26/11) ludicrous. Most people (mainly kids) are glued to a device where they indulge almost any fantasy they wish, and it's not playing backyard cricket.
Frank Ward is upset, (Letters, 29/11), because of the environmental degradation caused by developers' objections to council requirements. We are almost in 2023. Some parts of the world are at war, climate change is already under way, and there are no clear signs that those responsible will take appropriate action to stop the carnage. I don't know what rock Penton Sutcliffe has been hiding under, but they have no more right to a narrow-minded attitude than anybody else on the planet. There are billions of homeless people who deserve basic human rights, of which one is shelter.
Ray Peck (Letters, 29/11), reminds us of the importance of Kelly O'Shanassy's opinion piece ("The other COP you need to know about", Opinion, 24/11). I have kept the article in my "important" file.
THERE are a lot of government officials, members of parliament, lord mayors and developers who speak about affordable housing; well what is affordable and to whom, is the vital question? I recall a time when it was determined that rent should not consume any more than 25% of a person's income and so I decided to put some numbers on the affordable housing scale, and to stop talking in vague terms.
I decided to look up the amount of money a single unemployed person gets a fortnight and that is $668.40, or $334.20. So if a person applied 25 per cent of their income to accommodation then the fortnightly rent should be $167.10, or $83.55 per week. So I would assume that the government is talking about these numbers? Of course not.
Affordable housing should be housing that does not need rent assistance for if rent assistance is needed then by definition the housing is not affordable; it is only made affordable because other money is applied to the rent figure. It may be held that a single person does not need a house but just a room in a share house; Have you seen a house where the total rent divided by the bedrooms is going to have each bedroom cost at the $83.55 per week? I haven't.
The media has given too many free passes to those claiming affordable housing, since all the housing related policies of the state and federal governments have just caused massive increases in the purchase prices of houses and therefore the overall cost of rent. The Reserve Bank does absolutely nothing to assist to make housing more affordable, and we have Labor politicians (and others) who want to remove negative gearing from housing. They do understand that if this is ever implemented that rental costs will rise.
Affordable housing must mean the reduction in the cost prices of all housing or it will never be affordable to the single unemployed person; and that ought to be the benchmark to determine if housing is affordable.
SIX months have passed since the election of the Albanese government and, despite warning to the contrary, the sun continues to rise in the east and set in the west. Australia has become a more equitable, caring and progressive society and many of the election promises made are being undertaken.
The forecasted impending invasion of Australia by Communist China so hysterically warned of by Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison and "the Kirribilli commando" himself, John Howard, hasn't become a reality. Instead, the Albanese government has established détente with China. A détente which is sensible and mutually beneficial, a situation unachievable with the LNP's China haters. Yet despite these undeniable and progressive realities, the Murdoch media mob led by Peta Credlin continues to peddle its anti-Albanese rantings. These are mostly ridiculous claims that life under the LNP government was a virtual nirvana when compared to life under the Labor government. In a world where the influence of Murdoch media is becoming more passe by the second.
WOW, I have just seen the new Pope cartoon in today's Herald (Opinion 29/11). Right on the ball. He has Peta Credlin like an old nag, chasing down Peter Dutton; very, very funny. The amount of time she has spent denigrating the Victorian premier with her programs of Liberal views ... I believe she was trying to brainwash the viewers into her Liberal Party strategy, but it did not wash and the Victorian people did not believe her with the arguments she put out. I wonder who she will pick on now.
THE case for industrial manslaughter to become a criminal offence is again being spoken about. This issue should have been put into law years ago. Without union officials on construction sites, these workplaces have become death traps for many workers. Companies must be held accountable for any negligence which causes fatal injuries to workers. Unions on worksites save lives.
A GOOD read and thoughts by Stuart King, ("Trains serving too many masters", Letters, 28/11), on a faster commuter train between the Newcastle Interchange and Central. I would like to add that Epping is and will become a major interchange for the Sydney Metro to reach the Sydney CBD for workers and eventually a metro connection to Western Sydney Airport. Driverless trains are strike proof, which is an added benefit.
FOR every one of Greg Hunt's so-called "woke, leftie" contributors to this page, (Short Takes, 26/11), there is at least one redneck reactionary. Even worse, most of them seem to think they're comedians.
WHY do people not trust politicians? Because of politicians like Scott Morrison! Come on ScoMo, the jig is up! (PM in 'corrosion of trust', Newcastle Herald 29/11) In my opinion your scheming, rorting and duplicity has been exposed. Time to resign.
FORMER PM Scott Morisson should leave politics, minus his huge pension, and do something useful with his life. Like weeding the gardens of some elderly people. Now how good is that, as Mr Morrison himself would most likely say.
GIVEN the resounding success of Dan Andrews and the Labor Party's win in the Victoria state election, the National Party must be seriously considering a split from the Liberals. It's becoming more obvious that the Libs are on the nose with the Australian voters and are becoming more and more a damaged brand. Interesting times indeed.
ARE Victorians that dumb? The worst Premier in Australian history (even worse than Kristina Keneally) gets re-elected. More deaths from COVID than the whole of Australia through bad management; the longest lockdown in the world; the largest debt in our history (more than QLD, NSW and TAS combined). Plus many deals he is unanswerable for. Go figure.
I AM gathering information for a history of various Schools of Arts and Mechanics Institutes in the Newcastle Region. These included the ones at Wickham, Lambton, Wallsend and Newcastle among others. My particular interest is in the libraries attached to them. If anyone has old photos, minute books or library books etc. which came from those libraries, I'd be happy to hear from them on 4023 3509.
