Letters, December 2 2022: Reserve Bank cost of living measures all about interpretation

By Letters to the Editor
December 2 2022 - 4:30am
Reserve Bank's stance on household pressure is all about interpretation

RECENTLY the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, pictured, stated that "the blunt instrument of interest rate increases was the only tool he could access to reduce inflation" ('Governor 'sorry' for his call on rates', Newcastle Herald 29/11). The presumption that other tools or powers may be better suited could, and indeed should, make the powers that be consider changing some long-held assumptions and conventions in dealing with inflation.

