Reserve Bank's stance on household pressure is all about interpretation

THE much vaunted National Anti-Corruption Commission has finally been brought into law. It will be interesting to watch its progress. While both sides of politics have had their say, many in both will have much to fear over time. Not having read the Bill it seems unclear just who it will apply to. If it applies to local government the commissioners should have a field day. Though their time may be taken up investigating some of those who banged on about it. Mum always said be careful what you wish for. Now can we move on and reduce power prices as promised.