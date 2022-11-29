Car rollover at Jewells: delays on Pacific Highway

A CAR rollover on the Pacific Highway has caused traffic chaos on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred about 7.40am near the intersection of Ntaba Road at Jewells.
Emergency services were called to the scene, where NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a teenage boy for minor injuries.
He was taken to Belmont Hospital for treatment.
The crash site was cleared by 8.20am, but drivers should still expect significant delays if travelling northbound on the highway.
