Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Daughters and Dads Football pilot program is kicking goals

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle's Daughters and Dads Football program researcher Dr Lee Ashton and program co-ordinator Kirsten Smith watch on as New Lambton's Rob Paterson kicks a ball with daughter Mia, 8. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

As the only female playing in male-dominated cricket sides growing up, Kirsten Smith often heard disparaging comments regarding teammates "throwing like a girl".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.