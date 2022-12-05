The Poverty in Australia Report 2022 showed nearly three million Australians are living below the poverty line, of which some 150,000 are Indigenous. They are twice as likely to live in poverty due to the cultural impact of invasion. Australia was always going to be invaded by someone, if not the British Empire (itself a product of invasions since 12,000 BC). Attempts are being made in modern Australia to heal the rifts of the past and bring together two very diverse cultures while maintaining a respect for both. Can just 500 years bridge a cultural divide of 65,000? I think not, but there is good intent from the Australian government; albeit all the university and top-level thinking has not to date made a significant difference. By all means have collaboration of necessary minds, from grassroots to academic levels, to formulate policy; but surely that just reports to the existing Minister for Indigenous Australians.