CORRESPONDENTS objecting to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament assert that it is either discriminatory in that it will only require consultation with Aboriginal people on matters that affect them, or unnecessary as they are already represented in parliament. One correspondent suggests that it is not needed after the 1967 referendum, where in fact the resulting changes to the constitution did nothing more than allow Aboriginal people to be counted in the Census and give the Commonwealth the power to make laws in respect to Aboriginal people.
The Voice is the first step in responding to the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The other two components, Makarrata (truth-telling) and then a treaty, should follow. Truth-telling is essential. Ever since British colonisation, and especially after the first settlers started to spread out across the continent, governments, churches and administrators sought to determine the course of Aboriginal people's lives - dispossessing them, enslaving them, condoning or facilitating their slaughter, 'protecting' them, 'civilising' them, converting them, imprisoning them, assimilating them, removing their children, deciding where they should live, work and play. Squatters, pastoralists, graziers, miners and, indirectly, many white Australians have been beneficiaries - or players - in the diminution of the rights of Aboriginal people, the legacy of which can still be seen today. This truth must be confronted.
As historian McKenna noted in From the Edge: "No matter how much our present-day sensibilities might wish to 'move on' from histories of violence and oppression, it remains a perpetual obligation to remember the way in which the land was conquered".
FROM July 2022, Australian people have voted in nine new Indigenous representatives in Federal parliament alongside two sitting senators; there are eight senators and three members of the House of Representatives who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
In terms of representation, my tally shows Indigenous members will account for 10.5 per cent of the 76 Senate seats, and 1.9 percent of 151 House of Representatives; representing a total representation of 4.8 per cent, for an Indigenous Australian population of 3.1 per cent.
That makes me ponder why a special Voice to Parliament is required for Indigenous people?
The Poverty in Australia Report 2022 showed nearly three million Australians are living below the poverty line, of which some 150,000 are Indigenous. They are twice as likely to live in poverty due to the cultural impact of invasion. Australia was always going to be invaded by someone, if not the British Empire (itself a product of invasions since 12,000 BC). Attempts are being made in modern Australia to heal the rifts of the past and bring together two very diverse cultures while maintaining a respect for both. Can just 500 years bridge a cultural divide of 65,000? I think not, but there is good intent from the Australian government; albeit all the university and top-level thinking has not to date made a significant difference. By all means have collaboration of necessary minds, from grassroots to academic levels, to formulate policy; but surely that just reports to the existing Minister for Indigenous Australians.
CARL Stevenson ("National service could serve some", Letters, 29/11) offers food for thought. Yes, I think six months of mandatory National service for both male and females will help shape our future adults. I believe we all must admit somewhere along the way our youth lost their way, for a lot of reasons and we can't always look at the parents even though we all contribute to the situation now.
Disrespect, a lack of empathy and generation of self-indulgent, lazy adults which seems to have a never ending line of young adults jumping on. And yes, remember when we used to say it's only the minority spoiling it for the rest? I think that quote sadly has been reversed. Maybe six months can shape and steer these young Australians to a better outlook for themselves and hopefully others.
Hey, some may even like it. I know I did when I went into the service in the 1970s. Let's see which government has the foresight to implement this mandate. Unfortunately I think we are going to need a bigger boat.
TO Michael Gormly, ("Trump can't lose faith of some", Letters, 24/11), and maybe other Trump bashers please do not be puzzled by my mental workings and by inference my intellect any more as I can assure you my workings work fine. Do not think for second that you and others of your political ilk have a monopoly on mental acuity. You don't. Also don't confuse fact with fiction. The last time I checked he, Trump, has not been charged with, or more importantly, convicted of any crime that would rule him out of the top job.
As for his morals, who cares? When did these mere triflings bother the likes of Kennedy, Richard "I am not a crook" Nixon or Bill "I did not have sex with that woman" Clinton? The list goes on. Deep down I don't care who becomes president, I only hope they keep their finger hovering over the big button because plenty of not-so-friendly nations will be quick to apply pressure.
HERE are some of those policies Peter Dolan (Letters, 2/12) says are so appealing that people are prepared to "hold their noses" and support Trump.
A blanket travel ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries; spend billions on a useless border wall; separate migrant families; eliminate environmental protections; obscenely cut tax for the wealthy; increase the national debt by 39 percent; dismantle affordable health care for Americans; stack courts; start a trade war with China; withdraw from international agreements and treaties, including on climate change; ignore, minimise and misinform about COVID; legitimise racist right wing thuggery; pander to Putin; oppose gun control; give pardons for cronies; normalise nepotism, and incite violence and insurrection.
I don't accept that the policies people prefer say nothing about their character. I don't think Trump devotees, particularly in the US, need to hold their noses much, if at all, to support the man and his "policies". The policies resonate with their values, and they are drawn to the man, like moths to a flame, because he gives voice to racism, bigotry, prejudice, anger and authoritarianism.
Deplorable.
I AM watching people's safety be compromised very regularly on the foreshore walk. Vehicles on the road are limited to 30km/h, yet on the shared path you have e bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards doing ridiculous speeds. By the way, a cyclist's bell ringing means "coming through ". Get on it, Newcastle council, it is dangerous.
LAST year the University of Newcastle's surplus was $185 million. For over 12 months, staff have been asking for better pay and conditions so they can serve the university and its students better. Better pay and conditions cost money. This week, the vice-chancellor said the uni has no money. He has predicted a $23m million deficit, saying that "we" need to be frugal. In my opinion it's hard to avoid the message that we will be working many hours for free or at diminished rates, or even lose our jobs, yet again, this coming year.
FIRST Test, Australia vs West Indies. Great. Luncheon and drink ready in front of the tele. And what's the first thing I see? All the players "taking the knee". Off goes the TV, time to mow the lawns, instead of watching this clap-trap. I thought we were all over this stupid performance.
I WAS pleased to read that the University of Newcastle are investigating the impact of shipping on whales. I would like to know if they would look into the stupid idea of putting a wind farm off Newcastle just because it's close to the electricity grid. It's not a high wind area normally except for electrical storms and lightning strikes which pass through that area with hundreds of chains holding them in place. Add to this ships anchored close to the shoreline. We will have a wall of chains right in the migration corridor. If the whales try to navigate around the area they would be heading for disaster. It only takes one to beach itself, and we know too well others would follow.
PLEASE, City of Newcastle: you are not paying $37 million in waste levies, your customers are. While acknowledging that the state government should be using the entire waste levy to fund waste reduction, I believe the council runs Summerhill as a commercial entity and probably makes money out of collecting the waste levy as it remits the levy on a monthly basis. You need a different approach to lobby the government for better use of the levy.
NO, Don Fraser, Victorians are not dumb, they just looked at the alternative to the Andrews government and didn't like what they saw. It would seem that you will be in despair in March when I expect the Liberals will be turfed out in NSW.
REGARDING the "wineglass" pruning of the street trees ('Cable push for tree change', Herald 2/12), I would wager the powerlines were there first, so for anyone in NCC to authorise the planting of large tall trees underneath is really irresponsible.
