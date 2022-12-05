Newcastle Herald
Letters, December 6 2022: Indigenous Voice to Parliament gives Australia's ugly history its due

By Letters to the Editor
December 6 2022 - 4:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Question Time with the Indigenous Voice co-design process in the House of Representatives. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

CORRESPONDENTS objecting to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament assert that it is either discriminatory in that it will only require consultation with Aboriginal people on matters that affect them, or unnecessary as they are already represented in parliament. One correspondent suggests that it is not needed after the 1967 referendum, where in fact the resulting changes to the constitution did nothing more than allow Aboriginal people to be counted in the Census and give the Commonwealth the power to make laws in respect to Aboriginal people.

