Newcastle Herald
Big game heating up

By Craig Kerry
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Andrew Brogan wins the prize this week after breaking his mahi mahi duck off Harrington during the Charlestown Anglers November comp.

The weather is warming up, and with it the game fishing prospects off Hunter shores, if recent catches are any indication.

