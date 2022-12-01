Big game heating up

The weather is warming up, and with it the game fishing prospects off Hunter shores, if recent catches are any indication.
Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, was celebrating a first - for his club and himself - when he tagged and released a striped marlin at the Car Park, about 40 nautical miles east of Redhead, on Saturday.
It was the first time in 28 years of fishing that Nunn had snared the Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club's first marlin of a new season and it had him excited about the potential of trips in the near future.
It was the only catch for the three-man crew on Fifi, but the signs were promising.
"It's all started to come together, which is really good," Nunn said.
"Summer is in our midst and we had a chance to fish on Fifi on Saturday, and it was nice to get out.
"It was a bit bumpy early, it was pretty sporting, but we went out and we were pretty happy. We got a striped marlin, tagged and released.
"I got the little fella, about 70 kilo, and it was nice for our club, Lake Macquarie Game Fishing, it was our first marlin of the season tagged, which is nice to do.
"It's the only box I hadn't ticked after 28 years, getting the first one - I've got a few last ones, so it was nice.
"We went up the hill a bit, up towards the Car Park way, and the day just got better, with the winds dropping to about five knots.
"And there was about a 10 degrees temp break at Port Stephens, and that's obviously where the fish were.
"But there was a lot of bait and a lot - more than I've ever seen - of slimy mackerel out on the shelf.
"That's great news for game fishing and our trailer-boat anglers because it's going to get them out there to have a look.
"We've had a couple of runs over the last couple of months for zero, so it was nice to get one."
Nunn said shark catches had been the highlight locally of game fishing recently but better reports had been coming, especially further north from Jared Banek and his crew on Reel Issues, over the past month.
"I know there was a boat out of Nelson Bay, Jared Banek's boat, Reel Issues, they went out on Saturday off the bay and they got some yellowfin and a striped marlin I believe as well," he said.
"On the shelf, the water temp here off Swansea is around 20 degrees, off the bay it's up around 21.5, so we're seeing it a bit warmer, and if you go further afield up towards Seal Rocks, it's getting up towards 23, so we're seeing increase in temperature and there's no current out there, so it's ideal.
"Look, you've got to work hard but there's light at the end of the tunnel.
"The water is blue and clean and there's a lot of bait, so it's only a matter of time."
While the lure of marlin fishing is building, other catches are on offer.
"Some of the guys I spoke to fished that deeper water at the Farm and there were a few snapper getting caught," Nunn said.
"Wind and current has been an issue out there, but you've just got to move around.
"On the inshore reefs there's been plenty of trag. That's been talked about for about six weeks and they are reasonably early. You usually don't see these numbers of trag until late December and January.
"Last year I think trag were a bit slow off our coast here, but this year they've really come on.
"There's some really nice inshore reds as well, and that's all a sign things are changing."
He said it was a similar story on the beaches and in the estuaries, where the fishing was hit and miss but getting better.
"The water off the beaches is about 18.5, 19 degrees and it's improving," he said.
"Last week we saw a real increase in dart and now we're starting to see whiting as well. Not big numbers yet, but that will improve. But the amount of dart is a tell-tale sign things are improving.
"Channel-wise, it's bream, whiting and flathead, as you'd expect on the end of the prawn run last week.
"There's good numbers of bream and whiting but not everyone is catching them. There's been an increase in squid and some nice reports of king fish in the lake as well."
Clint Dimmock, from Hot Tackle at Toronto, had a taste of the decent mulloway fishing on offer recently.
"The mulloway is definitely biting around that new moon period and full moon period, there's been some pretty good fish caught," Dimmock said.
"I was with a mate at North Entrance beach and got one that was 17 kilo, but Stockton and Blacksmiths beaches have been fishing well.
"Off the beaches, use live legal tailor as bait or some hard-body lures, and larger plastics as well.
"There's been some good whiting being caught as well out Swansea way on live tube worms.
"Whiting on topwater lures are starting to fire up as well on the flats.
"There's been some really large flathead getting caught as well. Now it's warming up, they are moving up into the flats a bit more."
