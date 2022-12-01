HAS there ever been a more truly Novocastrian quote than, "it was better than Lego?"
In the foggy aftermath of the Knights' 1997 ARL premiership win star five-eighth, turned TV host Matthew Johns, was asked by Channel 7's Natalie Barr what was the reception like from fans on returning to Newcastle?
"It was better than Lego," a drunk and excitable Johns declared.
The Newcastle surf-punk two-piece Midway mightn't have been born when the Knights scored their famous victory, but they've taken inspiration from Johns in their new single Better Than Lego.
The song opens with Johns' infamous quote before Midway's Jordan Snowden name drops Novocastrian landmarks like Bar Beach, Ridge Street Merewether, Beaumont Street and Finnegans as he sings, "you're better than Lego/ You're so good/ And I feel at home when I'm with you."
"Going for the Knights, you see all the flashbacks to '97," Snowden said. "The song came about because I went for a surf one day with a few mates and was driving around Newy and thought, 'far out, it's a pretty good place'."
Better Than Lego, which is released today, is the fifth single from Midway, which also includes drummer Kade Winfield.
It's also the first taste off Midway's debut seven-track EP which was recorded by Andy Price at Carrington's Novotone.
After more rowdy tracks like 2021 single Red P's, Better Than Lego shows off Midway's more tender side.
"It was the start of us thinking a bit harder about what we're writing about and having more meaning to our songs," Snowden said.
Midway also messaged Johns about Better Than Lego. "We got nothing back," he laughed.
Midway play the Newcastle Hotel (December 9), Cambridge Hotel (December 11), Novotone (December 16) and the Stag & Hunter Hotel (December 23).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.