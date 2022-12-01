Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Midway are building with Lego on new Matthew Johns-inspired single

By Josh Leeson
December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midway's Kade Winfield and Jordan Snowden have taken inspiration from Knights legend Matthew Johns' infamous post grand final interview. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HAS there ever been a more truly Novocastrian quote than, "it was better than Lego?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.