SNOWFISH'S Jordan Rodrigues has always been enthralled by the theatrics of My Chemical Romance's seminal 2006 rock opera album, The Black Parade.
In particular, frontman Gerard Way's macabre entrance onto the stage on a hospital bed before he jumps up, rips off his gown to reveal his trademark black military band jacket.
"We thought that stuff was awesome and dragged you into a different world, rather than just see a band play some songs," Jordan said.
"That story-telling aspect and creating a world around the music really inspired us to dig a bit deeper with the songs we were writing."
Rodrigues, 23, and his brothers Solomon, 22 and Kalan, 17, have explored their own dark and theatrical brand of rock on Snowfish's debut album The Monster Upstairs.
The Lake Macquarie band's album was produced by Jack Nigro (Middle Kids, DMA's, DZ Deathrays) and is a bold initial statement. There's the emo angst of My Chemical Romance on the opener The World Is Burning Down, blended with the bombast of Muse and The Smashing Pumpkins on Burn From Within.
Lyrically The Monster Upstairs is a comment on modern society from a Generation Z perspective.
"I like the title because it has a personal aspect to it, but also a political aspect as well," Jordan said. "It's about fighting a battle against someone who is bigger than you, whether that might be in your own head or greater society. It suited the theme of the songs well."
Snowfish launch The Monster Upstairs on Saturday at the Cambridge Hotel.
