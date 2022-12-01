Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Snowfish channel the dark theatrics of My Chemical Romance on debut album The Monster Upstairs

By Josh Leeson
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowfish launch their debut album The Monster Upstairs on Saturday at the Cambridge Hotel. Picture supplied

SNOWFISH'S Jordan Rodrigues has always been enthralled by the theatrics of My Chemical Romance's seminal 2006 rock opera album, The Black Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.