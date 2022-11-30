Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW election 2023: Labor pledges bus privatisation task force citing Newcastle problems

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter bus privatisation in the spotlight under Labor election promise

PRIVATELY-operated buses, including those in Newcastle, will come under the microscope under a Labor state government, the party has promised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.