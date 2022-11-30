Hunter bus privatisation in the spotlight under Labor election promise

PRIVATELY-operated buses, including those in Newcastle, will come under the microscope under a Labor state government, the party has promised.
Shadow Minister for Transport Jo Haylen MP visited the Hunter on Wednesday to announce a taskforce alongside Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, Wallsend's Sonia Hornery, Charlestown's Jodie Harrison and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley.
The inquiry would examine how outsourcing the public transport services was serving commuters.
The announcement follows a NSW Legislative Council Transport Committee report that found a decline in quality of bus services for Hunter passengers under Keolis Downer, who took over the management of buses effective from mid-2017.
"When the Liberals announced that they would privatise our buses, they said locals will get a better deal," Shadow Minister for the Hunter and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said.
"We've ended up getting a deal that's far worse.
"What happened to our bus services in Newcastle is a clear example of why privatisation doesn't work."
Newcastle drivers went on strike over pay earlier this year, while an overhaul of the network's routes in 2018 drew criticism at the time.
Keolis Downer referred inquiries to Transport for NSW on Wednesday, where a spokeswoman said the network had "delivered a significant increase in the number of bus services as well as other transport options including light rail and flexible, on-demand services" since the 2017 privatisation.
" Since its establishment in 2017, Newcastle Transports service delivery has gone from strength to strength with almost 6600 bus services each week, which is almost 1800 additional bus services per week, a 40 per cent increase on services provided prior to Newcastle Transport," the spokeswoman said.
She also pointed to "almost 690 ferry services each week, which is 150 additional ferry services per week, a 27 per cent increase on services provided before Newcastle Transport, 1560 light rail services per week and 1381 school bus services per week, taking around 5500 students each day to and from school".
Labor says the task force would assess and implement the report's findings and recommendations if the party wins government at the upcoming election.
Ms Haylen said Labor would honour existing contracts, which in Newcastle means a 10-year agreement until 2027, but noted "the NSW government is the economic employer and that it has options when it comes to improving routes, services and employment standards".
"That's why a Labor government will establish a bus industry task force involving the industry, trade unions and community stakeholders which will assess the findings and recommendations so we can improve bus services for the Hunter and across NSW," Ms Haylen said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
