Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle band Chess Brothers record song 'Who took the sand away?' to highlight Stockton's erosion woes

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle band Chess Brothers have written a song detailing the fight to save Stockton beach, which is being threatened by erosion.

THEY'VE been mates since school and started playing music together more than 40 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.