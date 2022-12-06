Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?
I was born in England and came to Australia when I was four. I am so grateful to my parents for making that brave decision. They were a young couple and wanted my brother and I to have a better life and thought Australia would provide that, and they were right! My mum loves animals and it is just part of who I am. Ever since I could walk I was obsessed with animals.
How did you get your zoological start at 17?
I was a volunteer Mammal and Bird Keeper at the Reptile Park. I then gained casual work, and to be surrounded by Australian wildlife and be paid for it made me pinch myself daily.
Why did you decide to study a Bachelor of Science at Macquarie University?
I love animals and the natural world, love learning, and my mind is always searching for more answers. The natural world is a complex and beautiful and its connectivity fascinates me.
What were your roles at the Australian Reptile Park, Wildlife Sydney and Sydney Wonderland?
My role at each organisation I have worked at surrounded mammals and birds, though I do love the reptiles and amphibians. I specialise in welfare and husbandry. I just get animals (sometimes more than people). I understand them and what they need and I make their needs my priority. Even though they cannot talk, they communicate through their behaviour and I love reading and understanding them. I take great pride in ensuring our animals have the highest standard of welfare and care.
I just get animals (sometimes more than people).- Hayley Shute
When did you join Aussie Ark (formerly Devil Ark), an animal preservation project in Barrington Tops?
I have always been part of Aussie Ark though my involvement has increased over time. Tim Faulkner's vision along with his blood, sweat and tears to get it to what it is now is so inspirational. I wanted in as much as possible. It is a special place because we get real wildlife outcomes for Australian wildlife and it is not as common as it should be in conservation.
As Aussie Ark's conservation manager, what wildlife are you aiming to protect, and how?
We protect threatened species that are significant within our region. We started off with Tasmanian devils to help create an insurance population because it was thought that Tasmanian devils would become extinct in the wild. On that successful model we now have other small mammal species such as koalas, quolls, bettongs, potoroos, wallabies, rodents, snakes, turtles and frogs.
You are known as the "koala whisperer". What makes koalas special?
Koalas are incredibly unique and only call Australia home. They look like a bear but are a marsupial that give birth to a tiny, underdeveloped joey that blindly crawls into a pouch to grow, they live high up in a tree and eat toxic leaves! That is pretty special! I fell head over heels in love with koalas only when I started hand-raising them. They are tough to raise and the bond that is formed during the process is one I treasure.
What wildlife protection initiatives have you started at Aussie Ark?
Our wildlife have so many compounding threats such as habitat destruction, fragmentation and degradation, climate change, pollution and the single biggest threat to the majority of our species is the fox and cat. These feral predators wipe out populations of our unique wildlife. Aussie Ark are insurance population specialists. We care for our species and breed them so they can be released back into the wild or a wild sanctuary where they can live as they did in a pre-European state and thrive.
We've seen bushfires and floods ravage the country as climate change cements itself. How does that affect your role?
Our team is on the ground. In drought, we were in the mud pulling out dead or dying platypus and turtles to relocate them to water. In the bushfires, we were out doing food drops to Brush-tailed Rock wallabies and other species. In the floods, we were there to assist our wildlife. We fight for our species every single day.
What species are you most concerned about?
The Broad-toothed Rat is in real trouble. The swamps they inhabit are dwindling and the recent bushfires contributed to this. We need an insurance population to protect their genetics like we did with the Tasmanian devils. Not only are they facing habitat destruction, annihilation by foxes but also competition with other more aggressive native species. These gentle, Australian fluff balls are about to disappear forever from the Barrington Tops.
You are a recent Hunter winner at the Business NSW awards, as outstanding employee. What are your strengths are?
Passion and drive. I will not stop doing all I can to help our wildlife. Being surrounded by like-minded people in the AA team gives Australian wildlife hope.
The best part of your job?
Releasing and witnessing our native wildlife thriving in their natural environment. There's nothing better.
And the hardest?
Having hurdles and red tape put in front of us when we are trying to deliver native wildlife conservation. But we will keep fighting.
What do you hope your legacy will be?
That I made a difference for our native wildlife and that I inspired others to do the same.
