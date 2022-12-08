Celebrate 'Kentmas' with Bad Santa at The Kent Advertising Feature

Don your ugliest jumper for Bad Santa Party at The Kent

There's nothing quite like Christmas at The Kent, Hamilton's legendary pub on Beaumont Street.



This 'Kentmas' has a packed December calendar but if you can circle only one date, make it Thursday, December 22 - that's when Bad Santa is in town.



He'll be dropping in to The Kent to hand out his naughty but nice giveaway; if you miss out on that, wear your Ugliest Sweater for a chance to win a prize. There's also Christmas Carolling Karaoke and a DJ upstairs from 10pm.

Christmas Eve will be a Not So Silent Night from 10pm with live music downstairs and a DJ upstairs.



For the 12 days of Kentmas, from December 13 to Christmas Eve, there is a special every day, from $5 schooners and $8 slushies to $10 margaritas.

But why not try a Kentmas Cocktail, for just $10? Choose from the peppermint and butterscotch martinis to The Grinch (a Midori and vodka combo). They're available every day until Christmas, until 10pm.



Every Friday until Christmas there are Christmas ham raffles drawn at 7pm, and Kentmas Trivia is on Wednesday, December 21 at 7.30pm, with free entry and big prizes.



On Boxing Day, there's free pool, a soloist upstairs, and karaoke downstairs from 9.30pm.

Kent Comedy is on Wednesday, December 28; there's live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, karaoke nights on Mondays and Thursdays from 9.30pm; and Happy Hours 5-7pm Monday to Friday.

The Kent's fabulous bistro serves up classics such as Hunter rump and surloin, burgers, pizza and pasta, schnitzels, seafood and yummy desserts.



The pub has $15 meal specials on Mondays to Wednesdays.

It has also upped its menu ante with extensive vegan options, with all produce sourced from local supplies.



The Kent's an icon of Hamilton's buzzing Beaumont Street, a traditional pub with a twist of today and the flagship of Hunt Hospitality.



Before the Kent was built in 1924, Massey's Dog Circus was the first recorded use for the large corner block at 59-61 Beaumont Street. The Kent opened in 1924, one of the first hospitality venues in Beaumont Street, which is now famed for its eclectic range of cafes, bars, restaurants, live music venues and kerbside dining.

