People with disability deserve better

For too long people with disability have not had the respect, opportunity, and dignity they deserve, nor have they been given equal opportunities in our community, says Newcastle disability support service Includa.
Includa Director Mitchell Jones said submissions to the Disability Royal Commission reported thousands of instances of neglect, abuse, mistreatment and exploitation (many of those from right on our doorstep), and the hearings are far from over.
"At the core of these issues lies the ongoing ableism, segregation and marginalisation of people with disability," Mitchell said.
"Almost a decade on from the National Disability Insurance Scheme trial in Newcastle, thousands of Novocastrians still don't receive the true person-centred support, choice and control that the NDIS originally promised."
Mitchell said there is no doubt that as a nation we have seen some recent changes to what it means to be an Australian with a disability.
Dylan Alcott is our second consecutive Australian of the Year with a disability; Hannah Gadsby, an Australian with autism, continues to receive global comedic acclaim; Kurt Fearnley (a fellow Novocastrian) is now the Chair of the NDIA Board; Latecomers, written by and starring people with disability, starts streaming on SBS today; and Hannah Diviney has instigated the removal of ableist language in some of the most popular music on the planet ... to name a few.
"These appointments and achievements represent massive individual accomplishments and improvements for our society, but what are the next steps? How do we now translate the increased visibility of disability in the public sphere into a meaningful impact on the lives of everyday Australians with a disability?"
On this IDPWD, and in line with this year's theme of Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world, Includa makes a commitment to all Novocastrians that Includa will be part of those next steps in their community.
"We've learned that the only transformative solution to address the segregation and marginalisation of people with disability is people with disability living full, valued, equal and meaningful lives in their community," Mitchell said.
"We see the only path to a more accessible, equitable world as one where people with disability lead the way.
"That's why we are making changes in 2023," Mitchell said. "In what will be our sixth year providing great support to Novocastrians, Includa will build on our strong foundations and truly collaborate with people who have a disability."
During 2023, Includa will establish their first Board of Directors, led by people with disability; value and build community with people they support; structure their business to refocus on trusted relationships; be bold in breaking new ground, in response to their community; remain focused on Newcastle and form alliances with like-minded groups and people.
"On this International Day of People with Disability, we pledge to always uphold the rights of people with disability and strive to address the ableist barriers in our community. Because Novocastrians deserve nothing less."
"Finding Yellow is all about helping people find the sunshine in their lives.- Finding Yellow CEO Sam Sooialo
Before being supported by Finding Yellow Tim lived in the family home, the daily living skills he acquired provided by his very supportive family who have a great deal of involvement in Tim's life.
Tim's goal was to eventually move out of home and live with his friends Stephen and Shannon who were moving in together and had a spare room. The three have known each other for many years and are good mates.
In 2018, with the Support of Finding Yellow, Tim received the NDIS funding he needed to achieve this goal.
Over the years, Finding Yellow has provided Capacity Building support which has allowed Tim to achieve other great outcomes in life.
Tim previously worked in supported employment mowing lawns. He now works in mainstream employment (Cessnock Supporters Club) which is something he has always wanted. He also volunteers at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, with Cessnock Goannas and attends the Mens' Shed.
Tim loves his Football and follows the Newcastle Knights Male and Female teams in the NRL and Goannas in the local league. With the support of the Goannas and Finding Yellow Tim has completed his NRL linesman ticket and is currently going through the process of obtaining his NRL referee ticket. He has also been a linesman for two home games for the Ladies League Tag.
The capacity building assistance Tim has received has also increased his independence with daily activities such as meal preparation and household tasks.
He also attends the gym independently in Cessnock (Total Fitness), a family owned and operated business, where he works on his physical health and wellbeing.
One of Tim's long-time goals was to sit on the hill at the Bathurst 1000 and with support from Finding Yellow he achieved that goal in October.
Tim attends Social Circles Group Based Activities where he meets up with new and old friends, gaining confidence with his social interactions. He also enjoys attending the local club to play bingo which he does independently.
"I've learnt so much since being supported by Finding Yellow," Tim said. "They have helped me build my confidence and achieve my goals, both socially and personally. The staff are good, they encourage me and help me where needed."
Finding Yellow is a not-for-profit NDIS Registered Provider that has delivered disability support services in the local government area of Cessnock for over 40 years,
Formerly known as The Cessnock Hostel, Finding Yellow provides a range of services and programs including:
"Finding Yellow is all about helping people find the sunshine in their lives," CEO Sam Sooialo said. "As we have grown and modernised our core values have remained the same - people are at the heart of all we do.
"Our mission is to ensure our participants, like Tim, are engaged and have the choice to make their own decisions on what supports they would like. Finding Yellow supports people with a disability to be as independent as possible so they can live their best lives. If you have an NDIS plan contact us today to find out how we can help you live your best life."
For more information contact Finding Yellow at www.findingyellow.org.au, email enquiries@findingyellow.org.au or call 4991 5442.
As the world marks International Day of People with a Disability today (December 3), iNSiTU Housing is bringing to life the theme for 2022 - Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.
iNSiTU Housing is a Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) Provider changing the way people live in SDA housing.
Under the National Disability Insurance Scheme, there has been a move away from institutional, segregated group home accommodation towards Supported Independent Living (SIL) for those living with disability.
One of the great challenges is finding homes that cater for extreme functional impairment and high support needs. Many legacy homes within the NDIS aren't up to SDA standard.
iNSiTU partners strategically with SIL providers to ascertain the needs of customers living in such inappropriate housing and then designs and constructs purpose-built SDA that meet those needs.
An example of this model in action is iNSiTU's recently completed four-bedroom group home in North Gosford, constructed in partnership with SIL provider Aruma, one of Australia's leading disability service providers.
"Aruma reached out to us," iNSiTU Housing Director Ashleigh Button said.
"They had a shortage of housing options available to service their customer needs in the Central Coast region. We sat down with Aruma, discussed their customers' needs, developed a design and built the property for them."
At an open house last week, one of the Coordinator of Supports (COS) commented it was the best SDA house they had even seen - so well thought out. "It was because Aruma provided so much feedback on lived experiences," Ashleigh said.
If you need a transition from a balcony to a room for a wheelchair, it's obviously better to build that into design, rather than have to deal with it down the track.
"iNSiTU tailors construction of SDA based on the needs of the customer, as outlined by SIL providers, making everyone's life easier and therefore more enriching. The whole process has been very satisfying and we're doing another project for Aruma in Nowra."
iNSiTU is looking to partner with more SIL providers.
"We want SIL providers to know they can reach out to us to discuss their housing needs.
"We want to partner with them to provide great properties in great locations," Ashleigh said. "Ultimately, iNSiTU wants to give residents not only choice and control on where and with whom they live, but also amenity and quality of life."
Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
Symptoms often first appear when people are in their 30s to 40s and HD affects each person differently. HD has a wide impact on a person's functional abilities and it usually results in movement, thinking (cognitive) and psychiatric disorders.
Susan has cared for her husband Michael since he was diagnosed in 2009 with HD, just a year after they first met.
"We have been on this journey since then with HD and I've had to learn a lot over that time," Susan said.
In early to mid-stages, a person with HD will require a lot of support to manage daily routines, including assistance with showering, dressing, meals and accessing the community.
In later stages of HD, they require full-time support with feeding, drinking, bathing and continence care. Eventually the person becomes non-verbal. They then rely on support from others for their preferences about everything from drinks and food to what movies they want to watch on TV.
"This is the stage that my Michael has been at for a few years now," Susan said.
"We struggled for a while to find support workers and a company that would recognise and address some of the more critical-care issues we face with Huntington's.
"Recently we started our services with Reach For Care who have worked so hard to find the right team for us who can give Michael the higher-level care that he needs right now, and that really gives me peace of mind."
The Reach For Care team have significant experience in working with people with HD and their families.
This experience, together with intimate understanding of how HD impacts not only the person concerned but also their families, has meant they proactively work with Michael and Susan to roster home-care shifts in line with Michael's needs and identify opportunities for respite care.
As HD progresses, at some point it often becomes too much for family to continue to care for them at home safely. This is the stage where Michael and Susan are at now and Reach For Care have been working with Susan to manage that transition for Michael to one of their Supported Living houses soon.
"The past three years have been difficult for me to watch Michael decline so quickly and it has taken its toll on me physically and emotionally, even to the point of carer burnout," Susan said.
"Reach For Care have been very supportive in addressing my concerns while I was making such a difficult decision and I am grateful to have them by my side throughout this process to get the best possible outcome for Michael."
Reach For Care is a fully inclusive organisation that partners with cultural, social and community organisations to deliver care, support and training that is familiar and effective.
The team is made up of highly qualified and skilled staff who are trained, reliable, professional, compassionate and friendly, who recognise that finding timely and appropriate support for people with critical care issues is complex.
For more information about Reach For Care services, call 1300 952 626, email info@reachforcare.com.au or visit reachforcare.com.au.
Often, when Unisson staff have been supporting a client in their own home over a long period of time, they essentially become part of their family.
This is certainly true in the case of 18-year-old Hayley, who lives with her family in the Newcastle area.
Unisson has been supporting Hayley with personal care for around eight years.
According to Diana Allen, Unisson Client Services Manager in the Hunter, when Hayley and her family first approached Unisson for support, she was receiving minimal financial assistance through available funding sources, which amounted to two hours of support.
"We helped the family build a plan which would enable them to cope better with Hayley's 24/7 care requirements and assisted them to apply for significant additional funding," Diana said.
Unisson's support for Hayley has grown significantly over the years as her funding has increased.
Support worker Lisa will typically visit the family early on weekdays, help Hayley to prepare for the day and drive her to school.
Hayley doesn't sleep for long periods of time, so the family is grateful for the assistance early in the day.
In the afternoons, Lisa will collect Hayley from school, supporting her to enjoy some other activities before driving her home.
There have been a number of times when Unisson's support has been critical to the family.
Hayley's mother Nicole fell down some stairs at home last year, requiring hospitalisation and further rehabilitation.
Despite this happening on a weekend, Unisson was able to organise emergency short-term accommodation for Hayley through another local NDIS provider.
However, Unisson's staff didn't forget about Nicole.
They brought her coffees and other supplies while she was unable to leave the house and stayed in close contact by phone.
At other times, for example when Hayley has been in hospital for a procedure, Unisson support workers have stayed at the hospital with the family around the clock, providing much-needed practical and emotional support.
Unisson Hunter staff will frequently call Nicole to have a chat or join her for a coffee.
Not long ago, Hayley and her family went on a much-needed holiday, the first for many years, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.
Lisa went along with the family to continue to support Hayley and together they all shared an incredible dolphin experience.
According to Diana Allen, this is very much the story of a shared journey.
"It's about growing with our clients," Diana said.
"Now, as Hayley prepares to leave school, we are helping the family to plan for the next chapter.
"This may include community access activities and supported independent living for Hayley.
"Nicole is also looking forward to the future where she can visit Hayley as a mother and enjoy special time with her, rather than being focused on her daily care requirements."
Hayley and her family hold a special place in the hearts of all of Unisson's Hunter team and everyone is excited to see what the future holds for them.
For more information, visit unissondisability.org.au.
The Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of people with disability received its 5000th submission in July following a significant increase in submissions this year.
Reflecting a rise in community awareness about the work of the Disability Royal Commission, there was a 77 per cent increase in submissions received in the past six months (in comparison to the previous six months).
This spike comes after a busy first half of the year including six public hearings, a national advertising campaign calling for submissions, two roundtables, the publication of five research reports and nationwide engagement activities.
The milestone 5000th submission was made via a phone call from the Northern Territory and taken by an Intake team member.
The Chair, the Hon Ronald Sackville AO QC, said stories shared through submissions are critical to the work of the Royal Commission.
"In order to create positive changes, it's crucial we continue to hear detailed accounts from people with lived experience and their support networks," he said.
"Staff at the Disability Royal Commission are working hard to engage with the community to hear their stories from a broad range of environments from education settings, workplaces, group homes, closed environments and medical settings.
"This milestone and the recent increase in submissions is reflective of more and more people coming forward to share their stories with the Royal Commission."
"People are sharing their stories through song, art, video, over the phone or in writing with our submissions team."
For anyone who wants to, there is still time to make a submission up until December 31, 2022. Submissions to the Royal Commission are assisting in the creation of a series of recommendations to be included in the Final Report. The report is due to be handed to the Australian Government by September 29, 2023.
Anyone can participate in sharing their views for creating a more inclusive society. Submissions are accepted in any language and can be translated if required.
If you need information in your own language about making a submission, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask to be connected to 07 3734 1900. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, or if you are a First Nations person and you would like to make a submission in your language, contact the Disability Royal Commission on 1800 517 199 or email DRCEnquiries@royalcommission.gov.au.
In order to create positive changes, it's crucial we continue to hear detailed accounts from people with lived experience and their support networks.