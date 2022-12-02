People with disability deserve better

Reach For Care providing engaged assistance with critical care issues Advertising Feature

The Reach for Care team have significant experience working with people with HD and their families and have been of great help for Susan and Michael on their journey. Picture supplied.

Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.



Symptoms often first appear when people are in their 30s to 40s and HD affects each person differently. HD has a wide impact on a person's functional abilities and it usually results in movement, thinking (cognitive) and psychiatric disorders.

Susan has cared for her husband Michael since he was diagnosed in 2009 with HD, just a year after they first met.



"We have been on this journey since then with HD and I've had to learn a lot over that time," Susan said.

In early to mid-stages, a person with HD will require a lot of support to manage daily routines, including assistance with showering, dressing, meals and accessing the community.



In later stages of HD, they require full-time support with feeding, drinking, bathing and continence care. Eventually the person becomes non-verbal. They then rely on support from others for their preferences about everything from drinks and food to what movies they want to watch on TV.



"This is the stage that my Michael has been at for a few years now," Susan said.



"We struggled for a while to find support workers and a company that would recognise and address some of the more critical-care issues we face with Huntington's.



"Recently we started our services with Reach For Care who have worked so hard to find the right team for us who can give Michael the higher-level care that he needs right now, and that really gives me peace of mind."

The Reach For Care team have significant experience in working with people with HD and their families.

This experience, together with intimate understanding of how HD impacts not only the person concerned but also their families, has meant they proactively work with Michael and Susan to roster home-care shifts in line with Michael's needs and identify opportunities for respite care.



As HD progresses, at some point it often becomes too much for family to continue to care for them at home safely. This is the stage where Michael and Susan are at now and Reach For Care have been working with Susan to manage that transition for Michael to one of their Supported Living houses soon.

"The past three years have been difficult for me to watch Michael decline so quickly and it has taken its toll on me physically and emotionally, even to the point of carer burnout," Susan said.

"Reach For Care have been very supportive in addressing my concerns while I was making such a difficult decision and I am grateful to have them by my side throughout this process to get the best possible outcome for Michael."

Reach For Care is a fully inclusive organisation that partners with cultural, social and community organisations to deliver care, support and training that is familiar and effective.



The team is made up of highly qualified and skilled staff who are trained, reliable, professional, compassionate and friendly, who recognise that finding timely and appropriate support for people with critical care issues is complex.

