Pelican Foreshore Christmas Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
James Street Markets 9am to 1pm, James Street Plaza, Hamilton.
The Olive Tree Market - Christmas Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Homegrown Christmas Market 4pm to 8pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale. Little Sprouts fruit and vegetable garden workshop, 9am to noon.
Toronto Hub Plant and Garage Sale 8am to noon, 97 The Boulevarde, Toronto.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Thornton Christmas Markets 8am, St Michael's Anglican Church, Thornton.
Meet Rudolph and Scavenger Hunt 10am to 11.30am, Marketown West, Newcastle.
Storytime with Mrs Claus 10.30am to 11.30am, Marketown East, Newcastle.
Water NSW Sydney Super League - Round 9 11am to 6pm, Lambton Swimming Pool.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Fungi; Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators. Also on Sunday.
Kitty Flanagan Live 5pm and 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Newcastle Comedy Club Bea Barbeau-Scurla's I Don't Know How This Will End 5pm, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle. Followed by Saturday Comedy Showcase.
It's On: Tastes Like Summer 4pm to 8pm, Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay.
The University of Newcastle Arts Orchestra presents Superheroes 3pm to 4pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Simpson Desert Photography Expo for Jenny's Place Saturday, 5pm to 7.30pm, Denison Practice, 53 Denison Street, Hamilton.
Fort Scratchley Tunnel Tour Nobbys Road, Newcastle. Also on Sunday.
Repair Cafe 10am to 12.45pm, Pasterfield Sports Complex, Cameron Park.
Franklin - documentary screening 7pm to 10pm, Pachamama House, 21 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton.
Wallsend Christmas Lights and Entertainment - Scallywagz 11am and 12.30pm, Wallsend Rotunda.
Toronto Uniting Church - Christmas Nativity Scene 10am to 4pm, Toronto Uniting Church. Also on Sunday.
Telarah Rutherford Anglican Parish - Christmas Market 8am to noon, corner Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Carols at St Philips Christian College Cessnock 6.30pm, 10 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba.
West Walk 4pm to 8pm, various locations, Newcastle West. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
A-League Women Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory 3pm, Number Two Sportsground, Newcastle.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Also on Sunday.
My Kids Market Newcastle 9am to noon, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Perfect Sunday Markets 2pm to 6pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Homegrown Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Xmas in Paris Market 9.30am to 3.30pm, The Station Newcastle.
Sensory Santa 8am to 9am, foreshore area outside Rathmines Theatre, Rathmines. Free, but bookings are essential.
Guneet Kaur at Newcastle Comedy Club 5pm, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Maitland Rail Museum Open Day 10am to 3pm, cnr Junction Street and Mt Dee Road, Telarah.
Christmas at Grossmann House Maitland Tours from 10am to 3pm, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
Bikers For Kids Newcastle Toy Run Departs from Stockton at 8am for a community fun day at Connolly Park in Carrington that kicks off at 10am.
Deck The Halls Concert 2pm, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton.
The Lock-Up Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt, by Alex Seton. Also, Double Rainbow, by Michelle Gearin.
Mitch REVS Gallery The Long Way Home, an exhibition of new original works by Mitch REVS, 437 Hunter Street, Saturday. All profits to Hunter New England Health Children's Unit.
Playstate Curate Gallery Works by Jordan Lucky. 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
The Creator Incubator T-Shirt Show featuring handcrafted, custom-made shirts. Opening night Saturday, 5pm to 8pm, 50 Clyde Street, Hamilton North.
Diesel Saturday, 8.30pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Triple One Saturday, 7pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Snowfish Saturday, 7.30pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. Lake Macquarie's Rodrigues brothers launch their debut album The Monster Upstairs with support from Steer and Unpretty.
Kate Ceberano Sunday, 1pm and 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
December 14: Happy Together, Sundara and Meraki choirs, at Hunter Theatre Hummingsong Community Choirs present Newcastle choirs Sundara and Meraki in a performance at HSPA's Hunter Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, December 14, in support of local women's community shelters through Nova for Women and Children. Tickets are $20 adult and $15 concession at trybooking.com.
Newcastle's first Hummingsong Community Choir, Sundara, started in January 2022 under the direction of Sacha Lee Kilgour, a professional music educator, performer and choral director who studied at the Wellington Conservatorium of Music and at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney.
A finalist in Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Sacha has also performed with Andrea Bocelli, founded an award-winning women's choir Sand of Music in Abu Dhabi and performed with the vintage swing trio The Desert Roses.
"I am a huge believer in the healing power of music and there is nothing that quite tops singing together in a choir," says Sacha.
"I'm so proud of my ladies and very chuffed that we were so much in demand that we had to open another choir. We can't wait to perform for our local community at this concert and we're particularly keen to sell as many tickets as we can because all the profits will go to our local women's community shelters run by Nova for Women and Children."
Sundara's success led to the establishment of a second choir for Newcastle, Meraki, also under the direction of Sacha and based out of Cooks Hill. The Happy Together concert will be the first time the two choirs have performed together.
