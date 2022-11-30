Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf: Upbeat Windred Blake hopes to get on a roll at Australian Open

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Windred (right) is excited to be playing at the Autralian Open again. Picture Getty Images

BLAKE Windred has never experienced a run of outs like the past six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.