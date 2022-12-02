5 beds | 2 baths | 6 cars
Famous for its boutique vineyards, award-winning restaurants, and tens of thousands of olive trees lining Wollombi Brook, the beautiful village of Broke could well be the next frontier in the popularity of the Hunter Valley as a tree change for city dwellers.
Located in the foothills of the Brokenback Range on 2.2 acres, this homestead offers a rural escape to wine and serenity and the perfect step towards that enviable country lifestyle you've always dreamed of.
Featuring two separate living areas, five-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodation, and a heart-of-the-home timber kitchen there's plenty of space for a growing family to stretch out.
Find a private oasis in the air-conditioned master bedroom with a built-in robe, an ensuite and a private deck
Outdoors there's a wrap-around deck and covered alfresco for entertaining, a swimming pool for summer fun, and plenty of parking for multiple vehicles.
Along with an 18m x 7.5m shed with a third bathroom, and solar panels to keep running costs down, this home provides an impressive array of features.
While this acreage's lush surroundings and natural ambience might feel as though it's hours from anywhere, Broke lies just 30 minutes to the town conveniences of Cessnock, while Newcastle's gorgeous coastline and surf and café culture are accessible in 80 minutes.
