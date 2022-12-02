5 beds | 6 baths | 2 cars
A visionary design taking full advantage of the extensive valley views, and flaunting state-of-the-art inclusions, creates a spectacular backdrop to this home's innovative floorplan.
Finished to the highest standard, every detail in this home has been considered, from the clever positioning of windows, to custom cabinetry, and the high-calibre fittings and fixtures used throughout.
Entertainers will be delighted by the series of alfresco escapes, each positioned to savour the view and amplify the experience of outdoor living. A hotel-inspired pool will be a hit over the warmer months.
Adding incredible value, the backyard is over 450sqm and boasts DA Approval for subdivision, complete with plans for a primary and second dwelling, and associated costs.
