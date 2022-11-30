Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Elf on the Shelf ideas and inspiration in pictures

Updated November 30 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE IS baaacccccckkkkkkkkk. Thursday is December 1 which means plenty of naughty elves will be crawling out from their hiding places to spy on Hunter children in the lead up to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.