HE IS baaacccccckkkkkkkkk. Thursday is December 1 which means plenty of naughty elves will be crawling out from their hiding places to spy on Hunter children in the lead up to Christmas.
There may be some elves out there who need a bit of inspiration to get through another year of mayhem. Check out the photo gallery for plenty of ideas and mischief.
What is Elf on the Shelf?
In the lead-up to Christmas the Elf on the Shelf is a toy sent to children's homes to report back to Santa on who has been naughty or nice. While the cheeky little elves have a job to do, it seems they also like getting into a little bit of trouble along the way.
