Submissions to Disability Royal Commission to help create positive change Advertising Feature

The Disability Royal Commission is working hard with the community to make change. File Picture

The Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of people with disability received its 5000th submission in July following a significant increase in submissions this year.



Reflecting a rise in community awareness about the work of the Disability Royal Commission, there was a 77 per cent increase in submissions received in the past six months (in comparison to the previous six months).

This spike comes after a busy first half of the year including six public hearings, a national advertising campaign calling for submissions, two roundtables, the publication of five research reports and nationwide engagement activities.

The milestone 5000th submission was made via a phone call from the Northern Territory and taken by an Intake team member.

The Chair, the Hon Ronald Sackville AO QC, said stories shared through submissions are critical to the work of the Royal Commission.



"In order to create positive changes, it's crucial we continue to hear detailed accounts from people with lived experience and their support networks," he said.

"Staff at the Disability Royal Commission are working hard to engage with the community to hear their stories from a broad range of environments from education settings, workplaces, group homes, closed environments and medical settings.



"This milestone and the recent increase in submissions is reflective of more and more people coming forward to share their stories with the Royal Commission."

"People are sharing their stories through song, art, video, over the phone or in writing with our submissions team."

For anyone who wants to, there is still time to make a submission up until December 31, 2022. Submissions to the Royal Commission are assisting in the creation of a series of recommendations to be included in the Final Report. The report is due to be handed to the Australian Government by September 29, 2023.

Anyone can participate in sharing their views for creating a more inclusive society. Submissions are accepted in any language and can be translated if required.



If you need information in your own language about making a submission, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask to be connected to 07 3734 1900. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, or if you are a First Nations person and you would like to make a submission in your language, contact the Disability Royal Commission on 1800 517 199 or email DRCEnquiries@royalcommission.gov.au.