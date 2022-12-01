Maitland Regional Art Gallery has three major headline shows planned for 2023 among its extensive calendar of events.
The Maitland gallery will show Kungka Kunpu (Strong Women) from March 4 through May 21, showcasing major contemporary works by celebrated women artists from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands.
"These women are probably the most internationally recognised Australian artists working today," Maitland gallery director Gerry Bobsien said. "They are the rock stars of Australian art at the moment."
"These are really incredible, large scale works that really demonstrate these artists' connection to their culture and to their history and stories that are told from their mothers and their grandmothers. We are really excited about this show."
The show has been curated by the Art Gallery of South Australia, featuring works from their collection.
In June the gallery will launch its own original show, Upriver Downriver, occupying the entire gallery with works from 50 Hunter-based artists.
The list of artists includes Una Rey, Lottie Consalvo, Sally Bourke, Clare Weeks, Brett McMahon, Todd Fuller, Shane Turner-Carroll, Peter Gardiner, John Morris, Toby Cedar, James Drinkwater, Nigel Milsom, Lucas Grogan, Michael Bell, Claire Martin, Nicole Chaffey and Braddon Snape.
August will see another huge original show, CrownLand, featuring works from Karla Dickens, Vincent Namitjira, Ben Quilty and Andrew Quilty.
"We've been working on this project for some time with Ben Quilty and everyone is really excited about it," Bobsien said. "In September Ben and Vincent collaborated on a series of works and we will be showing these works - the first time they will be shown.
"And throw in an international artist - Jake Chapman - and we have a cracking show!"
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
