Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Regional Art Gallery 2023 program includes "rock stars" of Australian art from APY Lands, plus 50 Hunter artists and Ben Quilty and Vincent Namitjira show

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Family Collaborative, Tjungkara Ken, Sandra Ken, Freda Brady, Maringka Tunkin, Yaritji Tingila Young and Paniny Mick, with their work Kangkura-KangkuraKu Tjukurpa - A Sister's Story, 2017, image courtesy Ken Family Collaborative/ and Tjala Arts

Maitland Regional Art Gallery has three major headline shows planned for 2023 among its extensive calendar of events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.