JACK Digney wasn't the only one jumping with joy at the ultimate Variety Children's Charity Christmas party, where everyone's accepted.
More than 1,500 kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability along with their parents and carers celebrated the first in-person celebration on Wednesday since COVID-19 hit, with a special visit from superheroes and celebrities Santa and Mrs Claus.
For parents and carers - it was a day full of laughter and smiles without fear of judgement.
Kellie Nadilo and her son Jack Digney, 9, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and ADHD, were thrilled to get out of the house for some fun.
"With children as severe as Jack it's nice to come to an inclusive event," Ms Nadilo said.
"I can't take him to the circus or normal places, so coming somewhere like this that's very accepting of disabilities is great because a lot of kids don't get the opportunity.
"For him to be able to have an outing and enjoy himself without any issues is everything."
The party was the first in-person event since COVID-19 hit, and kids enjoyed rides, a petting zoo, art and craft, face painting, bongo drums and a silent disco.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
