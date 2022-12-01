Newcastle Jets defender Dane Ingham has thought "what if" more than once since the FIFA World Cup started.
Most of Ingham's interest has been centred on Costa Rica and other Group E countries Japan, Spain and Germany.
Ingham was a part of the New Zealand squad which went down 1-0 to Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier in June to miss out on the final spot in Qatar.
Costa Rica were thrashed 7-0 by Spain in their opening group game before bouncing back with a 1-0 triumph over Japan.
They need at least a draw against Germany in their last game early Friday morning to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the knockout stage.
"It is tough to watch a team there in Qatar who we thought we could have beaten. That is football," Ingham said. "Spain are a top team. You want to play those games as well against the top teams.
"It would have been great to be there with New Zealand. It is a huge motivating factor."
The A-League is in recess during the group stage of the World Cup but the Jets have not had any down time.
They had a five-day training camp in Tamworth, culminating in a 1-all draw with Melbourne City in a trial last Saturday at Scully Park.
The hard work has continued and they will take on Macarthur and Sydney in friendlies on Friday and Saturday respectively.
"The training schedule has been tough but it was needed to improve how we want to play," Ingham said.
"It gives players like myself, who are pushing to get a starting spot, a chance to put their best foot forward.
"The performance against City was a step up from the last time we played them [in a 2-1 loss].
"We had some goals we set for the game and we achieved those in terms of how we wanted to play."
Ingham made 23 appearances last season, but has been stuck behind former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson this campaign.
"When I am needed, I have to be ready," Ingham said.
"Carl has played at such a high level. The standards he drives every day are so important. That is something I can learn off."
Fellow fringe player, midfielder Mo Al-Taay is also looking forward to an opportunity for game time.
The 22-year-old started in place of an ill Brandon O'Neill against Melbourne City in Tamworth.
"Outside internal games, I haven't played that many minutes since preseason," Al-Taay said. "I played as a six, we did well with a lot of things we have been working on. There is still a lot of improvement to go. It was good to get a chance. I'm glad the team did OK.
"I can't take anything for granted. However many minutes I get, I have to do well. Show that I can fit into the team and not let my teammates down.
"Macarthur have good individual players but our focus is really on us.
"These next two games will be crucial for everyone. Not just for minutes in the legs, it is a chance for everyone to show they are ready to be in the squad."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
