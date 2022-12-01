Lauren Allan has targeted a regular starting spot in her fourth national league campaign.
So far so good for the home-grown Jets forward.
The 26-year-old has started both games this A-League Women's season - a 2-1 loss to Brisbane in Queensland followed by a convincing 4-2 rout of Western Sydney in Tamworth last weekend.
Now, as the Jets eye consistency, so does Allan after being a starting player just twice in 11 appearances last season.
"To try to get a bit more game time and just be a team player and create more opportunities for everyone to score," Allan said of her 2022-23 goals.
"I tried not to put pressure on myself in terms of not setting a goal for scoring goals. I just want to be happy and get that game time and provide opportunities for everyone else.
"[Earning a starting spot] was probably my main focus and I've talked to [coach] Ash [Wilson] about it and I'm happy that I'm getting the chance to show what I can do.
"Two from two is good and hopefully I can get another start this weekend, but we'll see what happens."
The Jets are targeting another three points when they host Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (3pm) before back-to-back Melbourne trips in rounds four and five.
American recruit Sarah Griffith starred with a hat-trick against Wanderers and formed a dangerous front third combination with Allan and Tara Andrews.
"I know we went down 2-1 [against Roar in round one] but towards the end of the game I felt like we really dominated," Allan said.
"We wanted to carry and progress from that and bring it into the next game, so I think we did well, and just to prove a point to everyone. Hopefully we can back it up again.
"It's one win but hopefully we can keep going forward."
The Jets women will play all of their remaining home games at No.2 Sportsground this season.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.