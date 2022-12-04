The buzz about eradicating Hunter's varroa bees was a surprise to me

The value of off-river dams is they do not stop the river flowing and therefore do not degrade the river's health, as on-river dams do. Because the off-river dam is constructed by digging a large deep hole then the action will not cause any additional flood threat in any community. By comparison, an on-river dam will cause flooding upstream, especially as dam walls are increased in height. When water is released down the spillway flooding downstream also may occur. Off-river dams can also be interconnected so as to prepare for a potential high rainfall event by pumping water from a risk area to a potential drought area. The stored water in the off-river dam can be used in the same manner as any other water stored in our dams. Some very long river systems should have a number of off-river dams along their course. Levee banks are only effective if the heavy rainfall does not fall in the levied area but rather only in the waterway's source catchment. During the Lismore floods the rainfall on the town would have flooded many areas even if the levee bank was not breached by the river systems. Therefore levee banks, while useful at times, are not the full answer at all.