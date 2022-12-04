Newcastle Herald
Letters, December 5 2022: Varroa risk hives weren't all wiped out in Newcastle

By Letters to the Editor
December 5 2022 - 4:30am
The buzz about eradicating Hunter's varroa bees was a surprise to me

I SAW with alarm this morning that a new outbreak of varroa mite has occured in the Hunter, with the parasite detected at Lochinvar. I commend the NSW govenment Department of Primary Industries for their efforts. Hives near my home were in the varroa "red zone" and had to be destroyed, but it appears all were not destroyed.

