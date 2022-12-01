Newcastle Herald
Cessnock prison guard Owen Kemp loses appeal to keep his job after assault on fellow officer over 'sex pest' allegation, as colleague Jake McCaig reinstated due to remorse and clean work record

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Cessnock prison guard sacked for assault after 'sex pest' claim

A CESSNOCK prison officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a colleague has lost an appeal to keep his job due to doubts about the "genuineness" of his remorse and two previous findings of using excessive force against inmates.

