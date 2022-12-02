Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Lake Macquarie e-scooters on track for a safe start

By Tom Cooper
December 2 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beam e-scooters, like this one, will be seen out and about on selected paths in Lake Macquarie next week.

Only a few years ago, e-scooters were a novelty in Australia. Now, they can be found in capital and regional cities all over the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.