Newcastle netballers Hope White and Millie Tonkin named in NSW youth teams

Newcastle's Hope White and Millie Tonkin have retained their places in NSW teams for the Australian junior netball championships being held in Darwin next April.
White, a midcourter from Maitland who plays for Central Coast Heart in NSW Premier League, was named in the 17U side.
Tonkin, a goal shooter for Souths Lions in Newcastle championship netball and Manly Warringah in NSW Premier League, is again in the NSW 19U team.
White earned selection in the Australian under-17 squad this year after impressive performances on debut for the Blues at the national titles in Hobart, where NSW won the championship crown.
Tonkin played in the NSW under-19 team in Hobart this year. They were also victorious in securing the national title for their age group.
The junior national titles are an important step in Netball Australia's pathway with many Australian Diamonds having represented their state or territory in the event.
The NSW 19U and 17U will have their first state camp this weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
