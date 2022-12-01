Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle netballers Hope White and Millie Tonkin named in NSW youth teams

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland teenager Hope White, pictured in May at Maitland Netball Courts, is in the NSW U17 team for 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle's Hope White and Millie Tonkin have retained their places in NSW teams for the Australian junior netball championships being held in Darwin next April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.