Hunter Combined Schools Anzac Service 2023 theme revealed

ORGANISERS of the 2023 Combined Schools Anzac Service have unveiled the theme: We Who Remember - families of those who have served and sacrificed.
The unique event - which brings together students from public, Catholic and independent schools - will be held at the Civic Theatre on April 4.
Students help with research and then deliver the event for a young audience, combining drama and music with traditional elements of an Anzac service.
Work has started on the 67th annual event, with year 11 students from Merewether High, St Francis Xavier's College, Callaghan College Jesmond Senior Campus and St Philip's Christian College attending University of Newcastle war historian Dr Heather Sharpe's and Legacy Newcastle's presentations and meeting with the Newcastle War Widows Association.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
