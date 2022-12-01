Newcastle Herald
Hunter Combined Schools Anzac Service 2023 theme revealed

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
Students from across the Hunter participate in the annual event, which is sponsored by the City of Newcastle and Newcastle Permanent Building Society. Picture supplied

ORGANISERS of the 2023 Combined Schools Anzac Service have unveiled the theme: We Who Remember - families of those who have served and sacrificed.

