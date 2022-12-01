State-wide, there were 25 COVID-19 deaths reported this week. Of these, six had not received three doses of vaccine. Three deaths were in people aged under 65 years. The report says that as of October 14, 2022, the mandatory reporting of positive rapid antigen tests in NSW was removed, and PCR testing rates have "almost halved" from what they were at the beginning of the Omicron BA.4/5 wave in June, 2022.

