Morgan Cibilic stays in the fight for Championship Tour return at Haleiwa

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 1 2022 - 3:30pm
Morgan Cibilic made a strong start in sometimes tricky conditions at the Haleiwa Challenger on Thursday (AEDT) in Hawaii. Picture WSL/Bielmann

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic will face clubmate Ryan Callinan in the round of 32 at the Haleiwa Challenger in Hawaii after keeping his Championship Tour hopes alive with an opening heat win on Thursday (AEDT).

