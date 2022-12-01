Newcastle Herald
Newcastle weather: Summer arrives steadily on the back of an overcast weekend in the Hunter

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 3:00pm
A balmy and possibly wet weekend was expected for parts of the Hunter this week, as a high pressure system moving in the Tasman offset against a lower pressure system across inland parts of the state brought warmer and unsettled conditions to the region.

