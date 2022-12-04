Newcastle Herald
Gloucester writer Anne Keen sets first fiction novel in the Barrington village

December 4 2022 - 1:00pm
Gloucester-based writer Anne Keen is launching her first fiction novel, Karamea House, on December 9.

Hunter region author, Anne Keen, has released her first fiction novel which is primarily set in Gloucester.

