Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shaun Michael Sinfield: Hamilton carjacker sentenced to six years imprisonment for Newcastle crime spree

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Michael Sinfield was sentenced at Newcastle District Court on Thursday. Picture by Marina Neil, file.

A MAN who carjacked a mother with her children in the backseat, stabbed a man with a scalpel and threatened a chemist staffer before fleeing the scene with two energy drinks on a vicious crime spree across Newcastle has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.