FRESH from a World Cup campaign with Greece, Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu will continue his rugby league career at English Championship club Newcastle Thunder.
Tuliatu, 27, has signed a one-year deal with the Thunder in 2023 following a season for the London Broncos as part of the same second-tier competition.
IN THE NEWS:
"I'm really excited to be joining Thunder," Tuliatu told the club's media.
"I've visited Newcastle before, and I think it's a fantastic city where rugby league can continue to expand.
"I'm really looking forward to working with [coach] Chris Thorman and putting our best foot forward next season."
Tuliatu becomes Thorman's eighth addition to the Thunder squad.
"Robert is someone I've known for a while now. He's good friends with my brother and just finished his World Cup campaign with Greece," Thorman said.
"I'm big on trying to get the dynamic of the group right and the balance of the squad right, and Rob is a genuine character and really good human being. He's going to be a great addition to the club."
Upper Hunter product Lachlan Walmsley, who represented Scotland at the World Cup, continues with Halifax.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.