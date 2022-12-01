Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cessnock's Robert Tuliatu to continue rugby league career with English club Newcastle Thunder after representing Greece at World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:56pm, first published December 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Tuliatu, second from right, playing for Cessnock in 2020. Picture by Marina Neil

FRESH from a World Cup campaign with Greece, Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu will continue his rugby league career at English Championship club Newcastle Thunder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.