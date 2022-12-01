Newcastle Herald
Grand Princess: five in hospital after cruise ship with COVID diverted from Newcastle to Melbourne

By Aap
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:25pm
The Grand Princess cruise liner is set to sail into Victoria with a COVID-19 outbreak aboard. (AP PHOTO)

Five people have been taken to hospital after a cruise ship diverted away from Newcastle due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on board arrived in Melbourne.

