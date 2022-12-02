Newcastle Grammar School's Park Campus redevelopment could start mid 2023

WORK to increase capacity at Newcastle Grammar's Park Campus in Cooks Hill is unlikely to begin before mid next year, says outgoing Head of School Erica Thomas.
As previously reported, the school has lodged a state significant development application to redevelop the campus, which houses kindergarten to year four.
The government's planning portal shows the application is at the assessment stage. Submissions raised concerns about traffic, parking, excess building height, noise and flooding.
"We're waiting for the last part of approval and it's to do with flood regulations in NSW that keep changing because of the floods, it's just slowed down a little bit but we are hoping for approval this year," Ms Thomas said.
"[Construction would likely begin] by the middle of next year."
The first stage comprises increasing student numbers from 256 to 480; the demolition of a covered outdoor learning area and three buildings; construction of a three storey building with a rooftop play area facing Union Street; refurbishment of a building for use as administration and offices; and construction of a one way kiss and drop zone. Cars will enter via Corlette Street and exit left onto Union Street.
Ms Thomas said construction of the three storey building was likely to take two years, so years five and six - currently on The Hill Campus with secondary students - would not relocate to Cooks Hill before 2025.
"For primary age students it's important to keep them in a primary environment... we want kids to be kids for longer.
"In addition to that we'll be able to provide them with a state of the art primary school."
The second and third stages include increasing student numbers to 640; construction of a two storey building adjacent to Corlette Street with a basement carpark; and alterations to another building including the refurbishment of the Sandi Warren Performance Centre, a new canteen, library and specialist learning facilities.
She said the works would also allow for facilities on the "landlocked" Hill Campus to be "reshuffled".
She said the school was not planning to expand secondary student numbers, but may choose to stop leasing a nearby building it is using as an art and music centre.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
