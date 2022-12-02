DRINKS REVIEW: Turn your back on the bitter and try Rampant Raspberry

Newcastle Herald
DRINKS REVIEW: Rampant Raspberry from Blasta Brewing; Sunbaked Sundae Australian Spiced Rum; Brokenwood 2019 Graveyard Vineyard Hunter Valley Shiraz $350; Mount Pleasant 2017 Maurice O'Shea Hunter Valley Shiraz

December 2 2022 - 6:00pm
WELL-CRAFTED SOUR

Rampant Raspberry

Quad raspberry, passionfruit and hibiscus kettle soured wild ale

Blasta Brewing, Perth WA; 4.6%

$26 (for four from brewer)

Matt Carr

REMEMBER when men wearing "salmon" was considered transgressive? It seems absurd now that the colour pink could ever whip up that kind of fervour. Maybe that's why sour beers, themselves a polarising part of the bottle shop shelf, all pulse with a radioactive palette that evokes alco-pop more than the traditional Australian ale. As with most things, it says more about the people talking about the colour of a drink than it does about the beverage. Blasta Brewing, a WA delight, don't shy away from the chromatic statement with the Rampant Raspberry. It's an easy-drinking sour for its size, a dose of herbacious hibiscus and a counterbalance of passionfruit offering just enough beyond the acidic to hurdle over most of the face-twisting efforts in this category. This is a crafted sour beer that's both a good entry point for those ready to dabble and complex enough to satisfy veteran sourpusses. The only bitter things will be those too caught up in the colour to pour themselves a pint.

