JENNY Aitchison has launched a paper-based petition calling for more staffing at Maitland Hospital.
The Maitland MP said the hospital had been operating under-staffed since the new site opened in January.
"We want to make sure we have more staff - it's really simple," Ms Aitchison said.
"We will try to get a debate up in Parliament in the new year. Every day we are getting phone calls or emails from people saying they waited nine hours, or couldn't get in to see someone, or they were told to go away and come back. Big problems.
"People are really concerned about this. There is just not enough staff there."
Ms Aitchison said people could sign the petition at her office, but in 1.5 hours of door-knocking last week, she had collected about 60 signatures.
"Every door I knocked on, people were signing it."
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
