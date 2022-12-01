Aaron Goadsby filly Threebushelsofoats back firing for regional heat

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby believes he has found the key to Threebushelsofoats in time for the Breeders Challenge Regional Series heat at Newcastle on Friday night.
Threebushelsofoats missed the main two-year-old fillies Breeders Challenge series because of muscle tying-up issues. She spent seven months out of racing but has returned over the past five weeks with a second at Newcastle and win at Tamworth.
She looks the standout runner in the six-horse regional series heat on Friday night.
"She's gone good all season," Goadsby said. "The only time she's missed top two was in the Tiara final at Bathurst and the Pink Bonnet in Sydney, when she pushed them over the line.
"We had a couple of issues with her at the start of the prep but I think we've ironed them out. She broke the track record for two year olds at Tamworth last start, so this looks like a race that's hers to lose. Her work is good and she's eating well on her new diet."
The $30,000 final, bringing together Newcastle and Menangle heat runners, will be held at the Broadmeadow track on December 9.
The 2YO colts and geldings heat is much more open affair.
Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder's Love Lou is among four top chances in the seven-horse event.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
