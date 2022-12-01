Group 1 rivals clash in Newcastle Cup heat at The Gardens

Bold Trease winner Stagger Out Lee will be the headline act when heats of the group 3 Newcastle Cup (715m) are held at The Gardens on Friday night.
Stagger Out Lee won the group 1 Bold Trease (715m) at Sandown last Saturday night, giving Wagga trainer Jack Strutt his biggest victory.
On Friday night, she has box seven for heat one of two, which also features Bold Trease runner-up Cawbourne Magic (Jodie Lord) in five. Only five runners are in heat one, but heat two has seven.
The local hope is You Know Tree, in box seven in heat two, for Swan Bay trainer Lisa Lamb.
Trainer Michael Hardman also has a strong hand in the heats with Zipping Neutron (heat one) and Zipping Whiskey (two) drawing box one.
Race one of 12 is at 7.20pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
