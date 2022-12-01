Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Group 1 rivals clash in Newcastle Cup heat at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 1 rivals clash in Newcastle Cup heat at The Gardens

Bold Trease winner Stagger Out Lee will be the headline act when heats of the group 3 Newcastle Cup (715m) are held at The Gardens on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.