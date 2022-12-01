The federal government has blocked the release of a report that warns of potential significant economic downturns in regional communities impacted by coal mine and power station closures.
A two-page analysis from the report obtained by the National Party shows the sudden and concurrent closure of Liddell and Bayswater power stations could result in a 6.7 per cent increase in unemployment in the Upper Hunter.
Labor and the Greens blocked a National Party senate motion on Thursday that called for the release of the full Estimated Impacts of CFPS and Associated Coal-Mine Closures report, commissioned in October by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
"In April this year the prime minister said he had modelling that said no jobs would be lost. He now holds modeling that says we are losing over 800 jobs because of two (power station) closures. He needs to release it," Hunter-based Nationals senator Ross Cadell said.
"The people of the Hunter deserve more than being kept in the dark and not being able to plan for their future."
Liddell Power Station is scheduled to close next April. The plant's workers have been offered voluntary redundancies or the opportunity to transfer to Bayswater, which is scheduled to remain open until 2030.
A spokesman for Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the information in the report had been collected across government over multiple years and collated to a regional profile to inform how best to support the Hunter Region's communities and industries as part of the economic transformation happening.
"It is not modelling projecting the impact of closures on regions under the Albanese Government," he said.
He said the government had established the Net Zero Economy Taskforce to support the transformation of coal dependent regional communities.
"The Net Zero Economy Taskforce, and the Powering Australia plan are part of the Albanese Government's plan to turn that around and ensure that the regions that have always powered Australia will remain strong over coming decades," he said.
In addition, the government said that five out of the six jobs created by its climate policies will be in the Hunter.
It has also announced the establishment of National Construction Fund, with up to the $3 billion allocated to supporting renewables manufacturing and the deployment of low-emissions technologies.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the coal industry would remain a vital part of the Hunter economy.
"The difference between me and the former government is simple, I have lived and breathed mining and understand the industry and I give a shit about its future, and have and will continue to be a strong advocate for workers," he said.
"The Prime Minister and I have repeatedly said that we will not leave anyone behind as the energy sector undergoes a transformation over the coming decades."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
