Senator Ross Cadell demands the release of a government report highlighting the possible devastating impacts of coal industry closures in the Hunter

By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 5:22pm
Hunter-based senator Ross Cadell has called for the release of a report detailing the impacts of coal industry closures. Picture by Karleen Minney

The federal government has blocked the release of a report that warns of potential significant economic downturns in regional communities impacted by coal mine and power station closures.

Local News

