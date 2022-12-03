IT feels like forever since we've had a normal summer. One without bushfires and COVID restrictions.
Fingers crossed, but we might just be back to some normality this summer and there's plenty of live music to soundtrack the party season.
5 Seconds Of Summer Wednesday, December 7, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan: Australian pop band 5SOS are finally returning to Newcastle after their original November 2021 show was postponed due to COVID. Expect hits like Youngblood and She Looks So Perfect, plus tracks off their latest album 5SOS5.
The Wombats (UK) Friday, December 9, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan: Liverpool's indie-pop heroes have loved Australia since Let's All Dance To Joy Division blew up on triple j in 2007. This is The Wombats second trip to Australia this year, but first ever Newcastle show.
Keith Urban with Birds Of Tokyo Monday, December 12, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow: Australia's king of Nashville and his band should be in red-hot form when they bring the final leg of their The Speed Of Now world tour to rock the old tin shed.
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Wednesday, December 14, Civic Theatre, Newcastle: The ornate Civic Theatre should provide the ideal environment for Cave and Ellis to weave their dark and emotive magic as they tour their 2021 album Carnage. Expect plenty of Bad Seeds songs, too.
The Killers (USA) Saturday, December 17, Hope Estate, Pokolbin: There's only a handful of tickets left for what could arguably be the music event of the summer. Brandon Flowers is a consummate frontman and The Killers have the hits in 2000s classics Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me, When You Were Young and Smile Like You Mean It to turn the wine country into a mass singalong.
Elton John (UK) Sunday & Tuesday January 8 & 10, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow: Not since the Newcastle Earthquake Relief Concert in 1990 has the home of the Knights and Jets hosted live music. We thought the Hunter had waved the Rocket Man goodbye in January 2020, but the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour keeps rolling like Elton's elaborate wardrobe and hair.
The Dead South (CAN) Tuesday, January 24, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan: Described as the "Mumford & Sons' evil twins" Canadian bluegrass band The Dead South infuse old-time banjo-plucking instrumentation with a modern attitude.
Sunnyboys Saturday, February 4, NEX, Newcastle: Back in the '80s pub rock scene, Sunnyboys attracted a passionate following in Newcastle. This should be an emotional night as the Alone With You hit-makers perform their final show in the Steel City on their national farewell tour.
Darren Hayes Wednesday, February 8, Newcastle Entertainment Centre: The Savage Garden frontman made his return to music earlier this year with the release of the album Homosexual, his first new material in 11 years. He's still performing Savage Garden hits Truly Madly Deeply and I Want You for those craving late '90s nostalgia.
Sting (UK) Saturday, February 18, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin: Take every breath and turn on the red light because you'll get nothing but the hits when Sting brings his My Songs tour to A Day On The Green.
