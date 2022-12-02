No matter what happens between Australia and Argentina on the pitch in Qatar this weekend, Jorge Morley's Sunday won't be ruined.
The small business owner has spent about three decades living in each country.
Born in Argentina, Mr Morley moved to South Australia 32 years ago at the age of 28. He lived in Victoria, Sydney and the Blue Mountains before settling in Mannering Park in 2004.
His food truck, El Gringo Argentinian BBQ, is a regular sight at Newcastle City Farmers Market, Olive Tree Market and the various events held at The Station in town.
Mr Morley told the Newcastle Herald he would wear his Argentina colours proudly on Sunday as he listens to match commentary beamed into his radio from South America - "they put so much passion into it", he says - but he has a soft spot for the team from his adopted nation.
He's tipping Argentina to progress - with the likes of Lionel Messi, he thinks the calibre of players the two-time World Cup winning nation has will be too much for Australia.
"Whoever wins, we'll be happy anyway," he said.
"I know we'd like Argentina to win but it would be nice if Australia got past [this round]."
