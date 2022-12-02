Paul Scott bought tickets to a World Cup round of 16 knockout match before the Socceroos had even qualified to play in Qatar.
As fate would have it, the Newcastle resident will be sitting in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium with about 45,000 others this weekend when Australia takes on Argentina.
Scott - a Newcastle Herald columnist - has been staying with friends in Doha for the past few weeks and has been inside the ground for each of the Socceroos' three group matches at Al Janoub Stadium.
"I think the thing that football has that other codes don't have so much is continuous noise," he told the Herald from Qatar on Friday.
"The noise the fans are making starts at the metro, it continues on the transfer bus, it continues into the stadium. You're up on your feet - it's the noise, it's the singing, it's the chanting, it's the joining in."
The loudest he has heard the crowd so far was when Mathew Leckie streaked into space near the halfway line and beat two defenders to put the ball past Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel for what would be Australia's ticket to the round of 16.
"When Leckie got that goal, it really went berko," Mr Scott said.
"Everyone was shaking and yelling and screaming. In fact, that was louder than when we actually won the game at the end.
"I think people went extra crazy about Leckie's footwork. It was the kind of footwork that Australians see from the South Americans - the kind of football you see from Europeans - but to see an Australian do it; I think that added to it as well."
There's a sense of colour, comradery and festivity around the city, he said.
He passed a sign at one of the few outlets allowed to sell alcohol that said 'free beer for every match Italy wins' (the former champions did not qualify in 2022, for the second time in a row), and in recent days he spotted a group of 20 people all in Argentina shirts with '10' and 'Messi' on the back.
There's no shortage of Australians having a good time - in the stadium chanting at superstar international players like Denmark's Christian Eriksen "who are ya?" every time the Manchester United midfielder took a corner.
The Australian supporters were well-outnumbered by Tunisian fans, he said, but the Danish faithful were much more subdued during the final group match.
When Leckie got that goal, it really went berko.- Newcastle man Paul Scott.
Mr Scott said he expected the Argentina contingent to be out in force this weekend.
Despite Australia's first-up 4-1 loss to defending champions France, Mr Scott said it was a highlight seeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in the flesh.
"He really is special," he said. "He's the next Ronaldo or the next Messi."
Mr Scott's presence at the World Cup hasn't been missed at home. A close-up of his concerned face made it to the international TV broadcast - and onto the big screen inside the stadium - during a particularly tense moment during Socceroos-Tunisia fixture.
And the distance from Newcastle to Doha has proven no barrier for the banter that was inevitable afterwards.
"I got a lot of abusive messages from people in Australia saying 'get your melon off my TV, I want to watch the match', and 'geez your head looks big on TV' - all kinds of abuse," he said.
Mr Scott didn't buy a quarter final ticket, but the Socceroos' progression to the round of 16 is beginning to make him think "now I wish I did".
"I think the closer you get towards the end, the more difficult it's going to be to get tickets," he said. "You'd have to be connected to the royal family, probably."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.