It feels like winning the lotto to put on your country's colours and play in the World Cup, Col Curran says.
He would know - the Lake Macquarie man did it in West Germany in 1974, the last time Australia qualified for the tournament before a drought that lasted until 2006.
"It's a feeling you can't describe, to walk out and play against countries like Germany, Chile and Brazil - it's just overwhelming," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"You've got to grow another leg to try to compete."
Curran, who played for Australia 34 times in the 1970s alongside the likes of Johnny Warren and Ray Baartz, said he had been enjoying the upsets in Qatar and praised the Socceroos' determination in defence against Denmark this week.
"They were under pressure for the first 20 minutes but then they seemed to come of age and owned the defence for a terrific win," he said.
Argentina might be a tough assignment this weekend, but Curran said this World Cup had shown that African and Asian nations were closing the gap between themselves and the traditionally top nations.
"If Australia plays like they have been playing defensively and never let anyone through, once they get tied down Argentina could get frustrated like Denmark did," he said.
"Johnny Warren once said: 'I told you so', and now it's happening - the rest of the world is getting stronger and they're defeating the top countries, which is wonderful for the game.
"Anything can happen."
