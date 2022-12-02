HURRICANES coach Dan Marsden has laid down a challenge to the men's squad.
Hosting the last round of Sydney Super League (SSL) at Lambton Pool on Saturday and with another national campaign approaching, Marsden wants his Hunter players to be in the best possible condition for 2023.
While not revealing all requirements, which incorporates the Christmas break between competitions, one is a clash with Marsden himself.
"Our core group of guys remain the same and we may or may not pick up some guys out of the Canberra team," Marsden said.
"There's a couple of requirements the guys have to meet before and after Christmas and if they don't meet those, everyone is on notice going into national league.
"If that happens, we may need a couple of players to boost our numbers and everyone is subject to that.
"The benchmark isn't necessarily going to be super high, they've pretty much got to beat me in a conditioning test. I've been going up and down a bit, but it they can't beat 52-year-old Dan Marsden."
The two-time Olympian and former national captain says the Hurricanes can't afford a slow start in next year's Australian Water Polo League, which is due to get underway later in January.
Marsden said a floated change to the AWPL format means a potential split down the middle, top six and bottom six, after one full round.
So repeating last season's performance, SSL bronze medal followed by narrowly missing the national play-offs despite a fast finish, won't do Hunter any favours.
"The key for us this season will be to hold and continue our form into the start of national league," Marsden said.
"I think the way national league is going, everyone plays against each other in the first round but then the top six play against each other twice and the bottom six play against each other twice.
"And if you fall into the bottom six I don't know if you can make the top six after that first round, meaning it's super critical to play well at the start of nationals which hasn't been our forte."
The Hurricanes and Balmain Tigers (3pm) mark one of six SSL games being played at Lambton Pool on Saturday.
