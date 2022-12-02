Morgan Cibilic edges closer to championship tour return in Hawaii

Morgan Cibilic survived a buzzer-beater from Hawaiian Barron Mamiya to keep his Championship Tour hopes afloat as Merewether clubmate Ryan Callinan dominated their round of 32 heat at the Haleiwa Challenger on Friday (AEDT).
Natural-footer Cibilic, needing to stay in the Challenger Series finale to potentially move into the top 10 and qualify for the 2023 CT, led at the halfway point of the four-man heat against Callinan, Mamiya and Hawaiian wildcard Shion Crawford.
In pumping six-to-eight foot waves, Cibilic carved out a 6.67 on his forehand before goofy-footer Callinan, who is already qualified for a CT return, earned a 7.73 from a huge backhand attack and whitewater ride-out. Callinan led with an 11.06 two-wave total before Cibilic went ahead with a 7.2 for a 13.87 tally.
Dropping to last briefly as other scores rolled in, Callinan rocketed to first place with another crazy air-drop finish on his backhand into the foam for an 8.23.
Cibilic was unable to improve his total and Mamiya needed a 7.15 when he caught a wave in the final seconds and rattled off three turns.
After a tense wait for scores, Mamiya got a 6.8, giving Cibilic second spot and a place in the quarter-finals.
Sitting 11th on the CS before the event, Cibilic now appears one heat progression away from returning to the CT. He and Callinan both fell off the elite tour at the mid-season cut this year.
Callinan, one of six already safely inside the CS top 10, was pleased to see Cibilic survive.
"There's not really much I can do for him, I've just got to stick to my game plan," Callinan said.
"With not as much on the line, I still really want to do really well here. But I've obviously already done my job and Barron didn't have much and the other kid's a wildcard, so [Cibilic] is the only one riding on it. I'm kind of more cheering for him and hoping I can do my best.
"At the end there was a priority situation where I held Barron off the first one. I thought the second one was better and I thought I was doing the right thing for him.
"I just feel that we're from the same area and we kind of hang together a fair bit and to travel all year and put it all in, and to see us both progress and keep his dream alive, it was awesome."
Cibilic faces Kanoa Igarashi, Kauli Vaast and Frederico Morais in quarter-final No.3. Callinan takes on Chris Zaffis, Imaikalani deVault and Maxime Huscenot, who qualified for his CT debut on Friday, in the final heat.
Earlier, in smaller conditions, Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum had little trouble winning her opening heat and gaining a spot in the women's quarter-finals.
Baum, who needs to win the event to have any hope of qualifying, caught four waves and three were in the five-point range.
The goofy-footer had a 11.54 total to defeat Australian Zahli Kelly (10.06), who also progressed. Hawaiian Brianna Cope (8.66) and American Caitlin Simmers (2.33), who has already qualified, were eliminated.
Baum opened with a two-turn combination on her backhand for a 5.67. She backed it up with a 2.57 from one frontside hit with 12 minutes remaining to sit second to Kelly.
She took control with a 5.87 from a monster backhand snap off the top inside the final eight minutes before a long ride with four moves and good variety gave her a 5.0.
Baum faces Eweleiula Wong, Amuro Tsuzuki and Sophie McCulloch in the quarter-finals.
"I had my line-up," Baum said. "I've been surfing here the past few days, not really getting many waves but just paddling out and just seeing where the good waves are coming from.
"So I had my line-up and it was just kind of nice to be out there with three other girls and not have to hassle too much.
"And I got one of those lucky sets, that one turn felt really good and I just kept building in confidence and I'm stoked.
"I always feel like I'm always going into a heat trying to build on scores and try to build on waves, so that's how I roll. I'm happy, and that's that round comfortable.
"I just keep building and I'm stoked. To win the first heat is always really nice as well. I had a little bit of nerves but it's good nerves, so I'm happy and excited for the next one."
Central Coast's Macy Callaghan and Molly Picklum, who have secured their 2023 CT spots, also moved into the quarters.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
