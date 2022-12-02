Greta trainer Michael Lill looks for raw talent Lochinvar Aloisi to produce at The Gardens

Greta trainer Michael Lill hopes "enigma" Lochinvar Aloisi can produce at the races when he contests the $5000-to-the-winner Middle Distance (600m) race at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Lochinvar Aloisi has four wins and three placings in 11 starts but Lill believes he has far more to offer, although a draw out in seven on Saturday night is a disadvantage.
"He's an enigma," Lill said.
'The times he puts down in trials, he's the fastest we've had. He's a serious talent but he gets a bit overawed. At the trials he's an absolute bulldog but at the races he goes into his shell a little bit.
"He's gone a length off More Sauce's record at Maitland off the pegs. His first post to post at Wentworth Park three weeks ago, he went 24.03. I've never had anything go near that.
"He went 24.32 post to post at The Gardens but we haven't seen him show those performances in a race yet."
Lill also has Casual Glance out of box one in the 515m masters event after a last-start second in town.
"Casual Glance is in a nice race, up against Blake Moroney's good dog Jabeni," he said. "I was really happy with his run the other night at Wenty. He just lost that first turn. If he held the rail, he wins the race. He's a had light free gallop this week and he's in good order."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
