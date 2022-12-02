Newcastle Herald
Greta trainer Michael Lill looks for raw talent Lochinvar Aloisi to produce at The Gardens

By Craig Kerry
December 3 2022 - 7:00am
Michael and Michelle Lill

Greta trainer Michael Lill hopes "enigma" Lochinvar Aloisi can produce at the races when he contests the $5000-to-the-winner Middle Distance (600m) race at The Gardens on Saturday night.

