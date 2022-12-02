Hunter pacer Master Catch in form for Menangle return

Fullerton Cove owner-trainer-breeder Lisa McDonald will head to Menangle on Saturday night with her confidence high after Master Catch's career-best time at Newcastle.
Master Catch races in the opening event, with a good draw in gate three, after a scintillating 1.51.1 winning mile at Newcastle last Friday night.
The seven-year-old gelding's time was just 0.4 of a second outside Majordan's 2020 track record and catapulted him to a 20m win ahead of Royal Gamble - an Inter Dominion series runner last year.
It came after Master Catch was fourth, but just 0.4m away, at Menangle the start previous on November 15.
Master Catch, with Josh Gallagher driving, looks the Hunter's best chance on the program.
At Geelong on Saturday night, Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan will chase back-to-back wins with Spirit Of St Louis in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship.
Callaghan and the Belinda McCarthy-trained pacer have the outside of the second row in the third and final qualifying heat of the third round.
The combination won last start at Shepparton and were sixth in round one at Ballarat. Callaghan also drives Alta Orlando in heat one.
