Aaron Bullock riding high into Newcastle meeting

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock, who is enjoying a purple patch with 10 winners from his past 25 mounts, has six rides at Saturday's Broadmeadow meeting.
Bullock's best ride appears to be consistent placegetter Oxford Vision, which carries topweight of 59 kilograms in the midway class 1 handicap (1300m).
The Kim Waugh-trained four-year-old has had 10 starts for a win and seven placings. Oxford Vision has put the writing on the wall in his past two starts when runner-up at Gosford and Hawkesbury. He loomed to win at Gosford on November 19 only to be run down in the shadows of the post. Oxford Vision has drawn soft and his best form is on firm tracks.
Former Queenslander Debussy, a newcomer to Tony Ball's Taree stable, will be ridden by Bullock in his first NSW start in the class 1 handicap (900m). The four-year-old, an Eagle Farm two-year-old winner in April last year, wasn't ridden out in a recent trial in which the son of Choisir was 1.68 lengths away.
Look for a bold showing from Galaxy Belle in the heat of the Summer Provincial Series class 5 plate (1600m).
The mare finished last at the Canterbury night meeting on November 11 but she could have won the race. Ridden towards the rear of a big field by Dylan Gibbons, the apprentice drove her up along the rail and she was coming quickly in the home straight only to be put out of the race.
Bullocks' other mounts, Greenheart, Oakfield Macka and Smartawi, have each-way chances.
The meeting starts with the 4YO and up maiden handicap (1400m) and Brad Widdup's Fudai will be hard to beat.
The four-year-old flashed home from the tail of the field when beaten three-quarters of a length on the Beaumont track on November 22.
John O'Shea's Snitzel mare Zimtopia will appreciate the spacious Newcastle track when she lines up in maiden handicap (1600m).
Both of Zimtopia's starts have been on the tighter track at Wyong. Last start she made up many lengths when placed at Wyong on November 24.
David Pfeiffer's barrier trial star Angel Fund makes her debut in the 3YO maiden plate (900m). The daughter of Capitalist is unbeaten in her three recent trials at Warwick Farm and Hawkesbury.
Doubtless Lady, a filly by Not A Single Doubt, is ready to win in her second race start when she contests the maiden plate (1200m). Trained by Richard and Will Freedman, the three-year-old ran home strongly on debut when beaten a length at Newcastle on November 15. She has a soft draw and Andrew Adkins has the mount.
Zaru, a late scratching at the barrier at Rosehill last Saturday, is well placed in the final event, a benchmark 68 handicap (1200m). Zaru won a Highway Handicap on August 13 and he has been placed in his past two Rosehill starts.
